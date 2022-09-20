Difference between revisions of "Lobengula"
Lobengula is both a suburb/constituency of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:
- Joshua Nkomo of Zanu PF with 8 706 votes,
- Maxwell Nyandoro of ZUM with 1 420 votes,
- Stephen Chisimo of UANC with 205 votes.
Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:
- Fletcher Dulini of MDC with 17 041 votes,
- Isaac Nyathi of Zanu PF with 2 197 votes,
- Elliot Dube of ZAPU with 177 votes,
- Florence Ndebele of LPZ with 119 votes,
- Stephen Mpofu, Independent, with 60 votes,
- Joshua Mgutshini of LP with 32 votes.