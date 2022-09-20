* [[Joshua Mgutshini]] of LP with 32 votes.

Lobengula is both a suburb/constituency of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Joshua Nkomo of Zanu PF with 8 706 votes,

Maxwell Nyandoro of ZUM with 1 420 votes,

Stephen Chisimo of UANC with 205 votes.

Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament: