Difference between revisions of "Lobengula"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
* [[Stephen Mpofu]], Independent, with 60 votes,
* [[Stephen Mpofu]], Independent, with 60 votes,
* [[Joshua Mgutshini]] of LP with 32 votes.
* [[Joshua Mgutshini]] of LP with 32 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 06:05, 20 September 2022
Lobengula is both a suburb/constituency of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:
- Joshua Nkomo of Zanu PF with 8 706 votes,
- Maxwell Nyandoro of ZUM with 1 420 votes,
- Stephen Chisimo of UANC with 205 votes.
Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:
- Fletcher Dulini of MDC with 17 041 votes,
- Isaac Nyathi of Zanu PF with 2 197 votes,
- Elliot Dube of ZAPU with 177 votes,
- Florence Ndebele of LPZ with 119 votes,
- Stephen Mpofu, Independent, with 60 votes,
- Joshua Mgutshini of LP with 32 votes.