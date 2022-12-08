* 4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.

* [[Joshua Mgutshini]] of LP with 32 votes.

Lobengula is both a suburb/constituency of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Joshua Nkomo of Zanu PF with 8 706 votes,

Maxwell Nyandoro of ZUM with 1 420 votes,

Stephen Chisimo of UANC with 205 votes.

Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Samuel Sipepa Nkomo of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,

Christopher Dube of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,

4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.

Total 8 810 votes