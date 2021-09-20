Difference between revisions of "Lobengula Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 12:58, 20 September 2021
Lobengula Secondary School is in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 70471 Lobengula, 734412 Ndosakusa St and Nyambezana Rd, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 417957
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Facebook for former students - https://www.facebook.com/Lobengula-Secondary-School-177031348978482/