==Further Reading==

==Further Reading==

==Other information==

==Other information==

Facebook for former students - https://www . facebook.com/Lobengula-Secondary-School-177031348978482/

Famous names associated with the school .

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

''' Address: ''' 70471 Lobengula, 734412 Ndosakusa St and Nyambezana Rd, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Lobengula Secondary School''' is in [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] .

Lobengula Secondary School is in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 70471 Lobengula, 734412 Ndosakusa St and Nyambezana Rd, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09 417957

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Facebook for former students - https://www.facebook.com/Lobengula-Secondary-School-177031348978482/





Other information