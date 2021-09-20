Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lobengula Secondary School"

Page Discussion
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Lobengula Secondary School''' is in [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 7: Line 7:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
+
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' 70471 Lobengula, 734412 Ndosakusa St and Nyambezana Rd, [[Bulawayo]].  <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 09 417957 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 31: Line 31:
  
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.  
+
Facebook for former students - https://www.facebook.com/Lobengula-Secondary-School-177031348978482/
 +
 
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Line 37: Line 38:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:

Latest revision as of 12:58, 20 September 2021

Lobengula Secondary School is in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 70471 Lobengula, 734412 Ndosakusa St and Nyambezana Rd, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 417957
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Facebook for former students - https://www.facebook.com/Lobengula-Secondary-School-177031348978482/


Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lobengula_Secondary_School&oldid=110637"