Difference between revisions of "Lobengula Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 52:
|Line 47:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 12:58, 20 September 2021
Lobengula Secondary School is in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 70471 Lobengula, 734412 Ndosakusa St and Nyambezana Rd, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 417957
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Facebook for former students - https://www.facebook.com/Lobengula-Secondary-School-177031348978482/