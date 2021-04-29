The [[Munyai]], who is the spokesperson for the groom, states the groom's intentions by saying ''Tauya kuzotsvagawo [[Sadza]]'' which loosely translates to ''I would like someone to cook

Lobola or roora is an important part of the Zimbabwean traditional wedding ceremony.

The Shona lobola or roora process takes place in stages as detailed below:

Kukumbira

Kukumbira is the formal way of asking for a bride/woman’s hand in marriage from her parents, but with her informed consent.

In the Shona culture, kukumbira is the most legitimate and esteemed traditional customary marriage system. In this practice, the suitor is invited to the home of the fiancée for preliminary introduction. He becomes an authentic suitor if he agrees to marry. Thereafter the process of marriage begins.

Introduction

The Munyai, who is the spokesperson for the groom, states the groom's intentions by saying Tauya kuzotsvagawo Sadza which loosely translates to I would like someone to cook for me.