Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo is a Zimbabwean cleric based in South Africa where she leads Nation of Glory Ministries.

Background

She is the fifth born in a family of six, four girls and two boys.[1] Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo is related to Beatrice Nyamupinga.[2]

Age

Tembo was born on 3 January 1972 at Chinotimba Hospital in Victoria Falls when her father worked for a transport company in the resort town.[1][3]

Locadia Karimatsenga was allegedly married to Morgan Tsvangirai for 12 days before he walked away, claiming that their union had been infiltrated by enemies, including state security agents.[4] Tsvangirai had to hand over a divorce settlement of around $280 000 to Karimatsenga around the time of his marriage to Elizabeth Macheka in 2012.[5]

It is not clear if Tsvangirai married Locadia Karimatsenga with a section of publications alleging that he paid US$36,000 lobola for Karimatsenga Tembo whilst other publications claimed he did not marry Tembo, but only paid US$10,000 ‘damages’ for getting her pregnant out of wedlock.[6]

Parents

Her mother Martha Tembo Nyakudya Karimatsenga died on 16 January 2021.[3] Her David Karimatsenga Tembo (nom-de-plume David Tembo) was a war veteran having joined the liberation struggle in the 1970s. He died in 1994. Mr and Mrs Tembo were instrumental in setting up camps for liberation war guerrillas in Beira, Mozambique.

They would visit guerrillas in Chimoio – a large ZANLA encampment and training facility, which saved as a launchpad for guerrillas infiltrating into Rhodesia.

They escaped the infamous raid conducted by the Rhodesian Security Forces against the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) headquarters at Chimoio. [7]

Children

Karimatsenga has a son Silas Tanaka Muchedzi from a previous marriage to Ben Muchedzi.[8]

Education

She attended Queen Elizabeth High School in Harare before enrolling at Speciss College for a Diploma in Business Management.[1]

Career

Before she founded Nation of Glory Ministries, Tembo worked as a commodity broker who supplied goods to several chain stores in Harare and South Africa.[1]





Nation of Glory Ministries

In 2016, she told media publications that her calling came unexpectedly. She said:

“I started doing home meetings where a few Christians come together but we ended up meeting in my house more. We had room. I just had one child, so we had a home cell group where we studied the word of God and seeking in guidance from God. And then from there, we decided we should make this bigger so that we can help many other people.”

Karimatsenga Tembo established Nation of Glory Ministries in 2016.[5]