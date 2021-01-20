Difference between revisions of "Locadia Karimatsenga"
Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo is a Zimbabwean cleric based in South Africa where she leads Nation of Glory Ministries.
Background
Marriage to Morgan Tsvangirai
Locardia Karimatsenga was married to Morgan Tsvangirai for 12 days before he walked away, claiming that their union had been infiltrated by enemies, including state security agents.[1] Tsvangirai had to hand over a divorce settlement of around $280 000 to Karimatsenga around the time of his marriage to Elizabeth Macheka in 2012.[2]
Parents
Her mother Martha Tembo Nyakudya Karimatsenga died on 16 January 2021.[3]
Children
Karimatsenga has a son.
Career
Nation of Glory Ministries
In 2016, she told media publications that her calling came unexpectedly. She said:
“I started doing home meetings where a few Christians come together but we ended up meeting in my house more. We had room. I just had one child, so we had a home cell group where we studied the word of God and seeking in guidance from God. And then from there, we decided we should make this bigger so that we can help many other people.”
