Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo is a Zimbabwean cleric based in South Africa where she leads Nation of Glory Ministries.
Background
She is the fifth born in a family of six, four girls and two boys.[1] Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo is related to Beatrice Nyamupinga.[2]
Age
Tembo was born in 1972 at Chinotimba Hospital in Victoria Falls when her father worked for a transport company in the resort town.[1]
Marriage to Morgan Tsvangirai
Locadia Karimatsenga was allegedly married to Morgan Tsvangirai for 12 days before he walked away, claiming that their union had been infiltrated by enemies, including state security agents.[3] Tsvangirai had to hand over a divorce settlement of around $280 000 to Karimatsenga around the time of his marriage to Elizabeth Macheka in 2012.[4]
It is not clear if Tsvangirai married Locadia Karimatsenga with a section of publications alleging that he paid US$36,000 lobola for Karimatsenga Tembo whilst other publications claimed he did not marry Tembo, but only paid US$10,000 ‘damages’ for getting her pregnant out of wedlock.[5]
Parents
Her mother Martha Tembo Nyakudya Karimatsenga died on 16 January 2021.[6]
Children
Karimatsenga has a son from a previous marriage.
Education
She attended Queen Elizabeth High School in Harare before enrolling at Speciss College for a Diploma in Business Management.[1]
Career
Before she founded Nation of Glory Ministries, Tembo worked as a commodity broker who supplied goods to several chain stores in Harare and South Africa.[1]
Nation of Glory Ministries
In 2016, she told media publications that her calling came unexpectedly. She said:
“I started doing home meetings where a few Christians come together but we ended up meeting in my house more. We had room. I just had one child, so we had a home cell group where we studied the word of God and seeking in guidance from God. And then from there, we decided we should make this bigger so that we can help many other people.”
Karimatsenga Tembo established Nation of Glory Ministries in 2016.[4]
