Revision as of 09:57, 15 March 2021
In March 2021, unknown individuals broke into Loice Matanda Moyo's Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Mt Pleasant Business Park.
Details
Reports said the Zimbabwe Republic Police and ZACC were investigating the break in to establish if any crucial documents or property were missing.
After the incident, Matanda Moyo took an early break and decided to work away from the offices.
Justice Matanda-Moyo confirmed the development to The Herald on March 15, 2021. She said:
“Yes, there was a break in at my office. Investigations are in progress."
Arrests
At the time the robbery was reported no arrests had been made.
References
- ↑ BREAKING NEWS: Robbers break into Justice Matanda-Moyo’s office, The Herald, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021