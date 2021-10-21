Difference between revisions of "Lomagundi College"
Lomagundi College is in Chinoyi, Mashonaland West Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 1 Old Strip Road, Chinhoyi.
Telephone: +263 772 190 191
Cell:
Email: lcadmin@lomagundi.com, lcmarketing@lomagundi.com.
Web: http://www.lomagundi.com/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/lomagundicollege/
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Lomagundi College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Events
Associations
