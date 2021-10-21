Difference between revisions of "Lomagundi College"
'''Lomagundi College''' is in [[Chinhoyi]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
'''Lomagundi College''' is in [[Chinhoyi]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
[[File:.|thumb|]]
[[File:
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Mashonaland West Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Lomagundi College is in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 1 Old Strip Road, Chinhoyi.
Telephone: +263 772 190 191
Cell:
Email: lcadmin@lomagundi.com, lcmarketing@lomagundi.com.
Web: http://www.lomagundi.com/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/lomagundicollege/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Lomagundi College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.