Londeka Mchunu is a South African actress known for playing the role of S’negugu on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso.

Background

Londeka Mchunu was born in eMsinga but grew up in Clermont, a township in KZN. Her mother worked as a teacher in eMsinga. When she was six she and her siblings moved to Clermont whilst her mother stayed behind in eMsinga. Mchunu has eight siblings, some with their own mothers. Her father died when she was two years old.[1]

Education

Londeka Mchunu dropped out of Varsity College when she got the Isithembiso role.

Acting Career

Londeka was a corporate communications student at Varsity College when she got the Isithembiso role. She had to drop out and focus on acting. A friend of Londeka's had sent her details in 2016 after a mutual friend told her that Bomb Productions was scouting for new talent for an upcoming drama series.[1]