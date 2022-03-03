Difference between revisions of "London Boy Mahorror"
London Boy Mahorror is a Zimabwean whose video went viral on social media in February 2022. In the video, he uses the terms Mahorror, Unobiwa Iwe and snake under grass.
Background
Real Name
London Boy's real name is O'brien Tandaira.
Children
As of 2 March 2022, London Boy has 3 children, two daughters; Whitney and a son named Wisdom. The mother of his children is Pamela Chaitezvi.