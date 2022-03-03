'''London Boy Mahorror''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] whose video went viral on social media in February 2022. In the video, he uses the terms ''Mahorror'', ''Unobiwa Iwe'' and ''snake under grass''.

London Boy Mahorror is a Zimbabwean whose video went viral on social media in February 2022. In the video, he uses the terms Mahorror, Unobiwa Iwe and snake under grass.

Background

He was born in Mufakose. His father who was a police commissioner passed away when London Boy was in form two. He is from Chiweshe.

Real Name

London Boy's real name is O'brien Tandaira.

Children

As of 2 March 2022, London Boy has 3 children, two daughters; Whitney and a son named Wisdom. The mother of his children is Pamela Chaitezvi.

Education

For his primary school education, London Boy went to Gwiro Primary School. He went to Nyamuzuwe High School for his form one and two before transferring to Beatrice High School after his father's death.