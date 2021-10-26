In July 2018, Lonwell Chipikiri was elected to Ward 8 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2804 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Pfura RDC with 2804 votes, beating Ruvarashe Nyabuna of MDC Alliance with 390 votes and Felix Rinseman Mubairakuenda of PRC with 188 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]