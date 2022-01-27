−

An up-market restaurant in Victoria Falls was completely destroyed by fire at 4:20 am on 24 December 2018. No lives were lost while an assortment of property was reduced to ashes as sources attributed the fire to an electric fault. Restaurant management had on several occasions in the past week reportedly alerted ZESA about an electric fault at the premises. Lookout Café was one of the most preferred eateries by international tourists with a wide variety of dishes. The café was usually fully booked as clients preferred it because of its location on the edge of the gorges.

