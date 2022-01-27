Difference between revisions of "Lookout Cafe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Location and Contact Details==
==Location and Contact Details==
|−
Address: Batoka Gorge, Victoria Falls<br/>
|+
Address: Batoka Gorge, Victoria Falls<br/>
|−
Tel: +263 78 274 5112, (083) 2844571 <br/>
|+
Tel: +263 78 274 5112, (083) 2844571 <br/>
|−
Email: cafereservations@wildhorizons.co.zw <br/>
|+
Email: cafereservations@wildhorizons.co.zw <br/>
|−
Web site: https://www.thelookoutcafe.com/ <br/>
|+
Web site: https://www.thelookoutcafe.com/ <br/>
|−
The Lookout Café is owned by [[Wild Horizons]].
|+
The Lookout Caféis owned by [[Wild Horizons]].
|+
|+
==History==
==History==
|−
24 December 2018: Fire destroyed old structure.<br/>
|+
24 December 2018: Fire destroyed old structure.<br/>
|−
1 December 2019: Rebuilt facility opens. <br/>
|+
1 December 2019: Rebuilt facility opens. <br/>
|−
An up-market restaurant in Victoria Falls was completely destroyed by fire at 4:20 am on 24 December 2018. No lives were lost while an assortment of property was reduced to ashes as sources attributed the fire to an electric fault. Restaurant management had on several occasions in the past week reportedly alerted ZESA about an electric fault at the premises. Lookout Café was one of the most preferred eateries by international tourists with a wide variety of dishes. The café was usually fully booked as clients preferred it because of its location on the edge of the gorges.
|+
An up-market restaurant in Victoria Falls was completely destroyed by fire at 4:20 am on 24 December 2018. No lives were lost while an assortment of property was reduced to ashes as sources attributed the fire to an electric fault. Restaurant management had on several occasions in the past week reportedly alerted ZESA about an electric fault at the premises. Lookout Café was one of the most preferred eateries by international tourists with a wide variety of dishes. The café was usually fully booked as clients preferred it because of its location on the edge of the gorges.
<ref name=" Upmarket Victoria Falls restaurant gutted by fire"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/upmarket-victoria-falls-restaurant-gutted-by-fire/ Upmarket Victoria Falls restaurant gutted by fire], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: 24 December 2018, Retrieved: 16 April 2020''</ref>
<ref name=" Upmarket Victoria Falls restaurant gutted by fire"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/upmarket-victoria-falls-restaurant-gutted-by-fire/ Upmarket Victoria Falls restaurant gutted by fire], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: 24 December 2018, Retrieved: 16 April 2020''</ref>
|Line 18:
|Line 20:
Café and Restaurant. <br/>
Café and Restaurant. <br/>
|−
The Lookout Cafe is the location of other Wild Horizons activities:
|+
The Lookout Cafeis the location of other Wild Horizons activities:
* Victoria Falls Canopy Tour,
* Victoria Falls Canopy Tour,
* Zip line,
* Zip line,
|Line 26:
|Line 28:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="Nzira Travel Zimbabwe"> [Adam Garden (Ed), Nzira Travel Zimbabwe], Nzira Travel Zimbabwe, (Mike Garden), Published: Issue 15 2020.'' </ref>
<ref name="Nzira Travel Zimbabwe"> [Adam Garden (Ed), Nzira Travel Zimbabwe], Nzira Travel Zimbabwe, (Mike Garden), Published: Issue 15 2020.'' </ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Tourism]]
[[Category:Tourist Atrractions]]
[[Category:Tourist Atrractions]]
[[Category:Victoria Falls]]
[[Category:Victoria Falls]]
|+
Latest revision as of 13:55, 27 January 2022
The Lookout Café reopened in December 2019, after a fire destroyed the previous establishment. It is located on the edge of Victoria Falls Gorge.
Location and Contact Details
Address: Batoka Gorge, Victoria Falls
Tel: +263 78 274 5112, (083) 2844571
Email: cafereservations@wildhorizons.co.zw
Web site: https://www.thelookoutcafe.com/
The Lookout Café is owned by Wild Horizons.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
History
24 December 2018: Fire destroyed old structure.
1 December 2019: Rebuilt facility opens.
An up-market restaurant in Victoria Falls was completely destroyed by fire at 4:20 am on 24 December 2018. No lives were lost while an assortment of property was reduced to ashes as sources attributed the fire to an electric fault. Restaurant management had on several occasions in the past week reportedly alerted ZESA about an electric fault at the premises. Lookout Café was one of the most preferred eateries by international tourists with a wide variety of dishes. The café was usually fully booked as clients preferred it because of its location on the edge of the gorges. [1]
Offers
Café and Restaurant.
The Lookout Cafe is the location of other Wild Horizons activities:
- Victoria Falls Canopy Tour,
- Zip line,
- Gorge swing
- Flying fox
Further Reading
- ↑ Upmarket Victoria Falls restaurant gutted by fire, New Zimbabwe, Published: 24 December 2018, Retrieved: 16 April 2020
- ↑ [Adam Garden (Ed), Nzira Travel Zimbabwe], Nzira Travel Zimbabwe, (Mike Garden), Published: Issue 15 2020.