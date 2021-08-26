Difference between revisions of "Lord Malvern High School"

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

'''Lord Malvern High Schoool''' is a Zimbabwean government high school in [[Waterfalls]], [[Harare]].

Lord Malvern High School Badge

History

The school opened on 27th January 1959 with 66 pupils, 4 Teachers and The Headmaster, Mr I.J McLachlan. It was a whites ony school at the time.

Notabe Alumni

Lord Malvern School Video pre-1980

Lord malvern School







