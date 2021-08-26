Difference between revisions of "Lord Malvern High School"
|
m (→Notabe Alumni)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Lord Malvern High School Badge.jpg|thumb|Lord Malvern High School Badge]]
[[File:Lord Malvern High School Badge.jpg|thumb|Lord Malvern High School Badge]]
'''Lord Malvern High Schoool''' is a Zimbabwean government high school in [[Waterfalls]], [[Harare]].
'''Lord Malvern High Schoool''' is a Zimbabwean government high school in [[Waterfalls]], [[Harare]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==History==
==History==
|Line 17:
|Line 33:
[[Category:High schools in Zimbabwe]]
[[Category:High schools in Zimbabwe]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 09:08, 26 August 2021
Lord Malvern High Schoool is a Zimbabwean government high school in Waterfalls, Harare.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The school opened on 27th January 1959 with 66 pupils, 4 Teachers and The Headmaster, Mr I.J McLachlan. It was a whites ony school at the time.
Notabe Alumni
Lord Malvern School Video pre-1980
Contacts
Tel: 00263 4 614159