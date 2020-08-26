Difference between revisions of "Lord Malvern High School"

Lord Malvern High School Badge

Lord Malvern High Schoool is a Zimbabwean government high school in Waterfalls, Harare.

History

The school opened on 27th January 1959 with 66 pupils, 4 Teachers and The Headmaster, Mr I.J McLachlan.

Notabe Alumni


Contacts

Tel: 00263 4 614159

