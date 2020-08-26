Difference between revisions of "Lord Malvern High School"
From Pindula
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Lord Malvern High School Badge '''Lord Malvern High Schoool''' is a Zimbabwean government high school in Waterfalls, Ha...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:03, 26 August 2020
Lord Malvern High Schoool is a Zimbabwean government high school in Waterfalls, Harare.
History
The school opened on 27th January 1959 with 66 pupils, 4 Teachers and The Headmaster, Mr I.J McLachlan.
Notabe Alumni
Contacts
Tel: 00263 4 614159