Difference between revisions of "Lord Malvern High School"

Lord Malvern High Schoool is a Zimbabwean government high school in Waterfalls, Harare.
History
The school opened on 27th January 1959 with 66 pupils, 4 Teachers and The Headmaster, Mr I.J McLachlan. It was a whites ony school at the time.
Notabe Alumni
Lord Malvern School Video pre-1980
Contacts
Tel: 00263 4 614159