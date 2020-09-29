Difference between revisions of "Lord Malvern High School"
==Notabe Alumni==
*[[Patson Dzamara]]
*[[Patson Dzamara]]
==Lord Malvern School Video pre-1980==
Latest revision as of 15:38, 29 September 2020
Lord Malvern High Schoool is a Zimbabwean government high school in Waterfalls, Harare.
History
The school opened on 27th January 1959 with 66 pupils, 4 Teachers and The Headmaster, Mr I.J McLachlan. It was a whites ony school at the time.
Notabe Alumni
Lord Malvern School Video pre-1980
Contacts
Tel: 00263 4 614159