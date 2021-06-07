Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Loreto High School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Loreto High School''' is in Gweru, Midlands Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numb...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 7: Line 7:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' A5, Gweru <br/>
+
'''Address:''' A5, Gweru, Private Bag 9024, Nkayi <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 0558 2302, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020,
 +
+27 60 989 3081. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
+
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/9606529804/ <br/>
, Zimbabwe
+
 
VIEW MAP
 
PHONE NUMBER
 
0558446
 
0558520
 
0558381
 
05520020
 
0558446
 
0558520
 
0558381
 
05520020
 
+27 60 989 3081
 
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
Line 48: Line 38:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 +
''Loreto High School Suspends 20 Students Over Sex_ual Activities'', Pindula, 19 October 2020
 +
[[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/10/19/loreto-high-school-suspends-20-students-over-sex_ual-activities/]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 12:44, 7 June 2021

Loreto High School is in Gweru, Midlands Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: A5, Gweru, Private Bag 9024, Nkayi
Telephone: 0558 2302, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, +27 60 989 3081.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/9606529804/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Loreto High School Suspends 20 Students Over Sex_ual Activities, Pindula, 19 October 2020 [[1]]

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Loreto_High_School&oldid=105532"