Difference between revisions of "Loreto High School"

==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:''' A5, Gweru <br/>
'''Address:''' A5, Gweru<br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:'''
<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:'''
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 12:44, 7 June 2021
Loreto High School is in Gweru, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: A5, Gweru, Private Bag 9024, Nkayi
Telephone: 0558 2302, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, 0558446, 0558520, 0558381, 05520020, +27 60 989 3081.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/9606529804/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Loreto High School Suspends 20 Students Over Sex_ual Activities, Pindula, 19 October 2020 [[1]]