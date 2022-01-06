Difference between revisions of "Lorraine Chipato"
Lorraine Chipato is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Career
In December 2018, Chipato was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from the rank of senior assistant commissioners to the rank of deputy commissioner-general.[1] Effective 1 November 2019, Lorraine Chipato was reassigned from administration to human resources.[2]On 6 January 2022, the ZRP announced that Chipato had been reassigned from Human Resources to Crime.[3]
