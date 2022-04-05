Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lorraine Chipato"

Page Discussion
m
m
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Lorraine Chipato<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              = Lorraine.Chitapo.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Lorraine Chipato Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!--{{URL|instagram.com/lilylilo22}}-->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Lorraine Chipato''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP).
 
'''Lorraine Chipato''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP).
  

Revision as of 09:07, 5 April 2022

Lorraine Chipato
Lorraine Chipato Biography
Known forBeing ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General

Lorraine Chipato is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Career

In December 2018, Chipato was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from the rank of senior assistant commissioners to the rank of deputy commissioner-general.[1] Effective 1 November 2019, Lorraine Chipato was reassigned from administration to human resources.[2]On 6 January 2022, the ZRP announced that Chipato had been reassigned from Human Resources to Crime.[3]

References

  1. President promotes 4 senior ZRP officers, The Herald, Published: December 10, 2018, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
  2. Arron Nyamayaro, TOP COPS REASSIGNED, H-Metro, Published: October 31, 2019, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
  3. ZRP Commissioner-General Matanga Re-assigns Deputy Commissioner-Generals, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lorraine_Chipato&oldid=116296"