Latest revision as of 09:08, 5 April 2022
|Lorraine Chipato
|Known for
|Being ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General
Lorraine Chipato is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Career
In December 2018, Chipato was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from the rank of senior assistant commissioners to the rank of deputy commissioner-general.[1] Effective 1 November 2019, Lorraine Chipato was reassigned from administration to human resources.[2]On 6 January 2022, the ZRP announced that Chipato had been reassigned from Human Resources to Crime.[3]
References
- ↑ President promotes 4 senior ZRP officers, The Herald, Published: December 10, 2018, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
- ↑ Arron Nyamayaro, TOP COPS REASSIGNED, H-Metro, Published: October 31, 2019, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
- ↑ ZRP Commissioner-General Matanga Re-assigns Deputy Commissioner-Generals, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 6, 2022