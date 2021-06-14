Lorraine Guyo landed a role as Candy in a feature titled ''The Bad Bishop''. Becky Casting Agency made the announcement on 13 June 2021. [[Becky Casting Agency]] said ''The Bad Bishop'' would be a Netflix feature film with shooting expected to commence in September 2021 in Limpopo, South Africa.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/beckycasting/posts/5557436844326282 Becky Casting Agency], ''Facebook'', Published: June 13, 2021, Released: June 14, 2021</ref>

Following her viral video, various brands approached and used her for their commercials. Such brands include clothing retail store [[JanJam]], fast-food chain Mambo's, and financial institution [[Steward Bank]].

Guyo also accused Chizhanje of breaking her virginity before breaking up with her.

Lorraine Guyo and [[Thomas Chizhanje]] started dating in April 2019.<ref name="iH">Allen Brown, [https://iharare.com/pics-ndinyengeiwo-girl-off- the -market/ PICS: Ndinyengeiwo Girl Off The Market?], ''iHarare'', Published: April 10, 2019, Retrieved: June 14, 2021</ref> The two had a messy up in 2019. Guyo accused Chizhanje of spending her money. Chizhanje was also Guyo's brand manager.

'''Lorraine Guyo''' is a Zimbabwean internet celebrity who got famous after posting a video on social media asking that men propose love to her ahead of Valentine's Day in 2019. She came to be known as the ''Ndinyengeiwo girl'' as the video went viral.

| birth_name = Lorraine Y Guyo <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Background

Age

Lorraine Guyo was born on 23 February 1994.

Personal Life

After the breakup, Tatelicious sensationally claimed that Lorraine Guyo told her in a private chat that she was infected with an STI by Thomas Chizhanje.[2]

In August 2019, Chizhanje posted a statement on Facebook detailing his side of the story. He did not address the claims that he slept with Lorraine Guyo but the claims regarding money. Chizhanje said:

Hi Guys I know u have been hearing stories about me and Lorraine.. When I met Lorraine she did not have a proper skit template ..I asked her about her background and I took a closer look on her acting career…I realised that Lorraine was not a comedian but an actress if she gets proper direction..anga aita maskits Ekuti ndakzonyengwa neyekuchemera kupinda mugarden That’s when I decided to write scripts for her and also directed those skits. So I sacrificed my time writing the skits and also the time to direct her and the team on how they should act.. I told her that she does not have to pay me until Zvatanga kubhadhara I would share the skits on social media.. making it work.. Her YouTube grew until it was monetized. Takatanga kuwana masponsors.. But at that time the sponsors we got the amount was close to 700 usd in total Before that I would fund every shoot From transport cast and production She had one contract yaiwana and she would add also…on paying some of her expenses I had my car yakaita accident and sold it and got a loan from my bank to top that money When the car came of the 700 Usd less expenses of paying cast for two weeks Ndakamuti may I have 150 to service the new car since it was second hand and she said its ok ndikati will give it back… She said no do not pay me back… But when I wanted to leave she wanted all the 700USD in total before I left.. I removed cast fees and other expenses and it got to about 375USD including the money to service the car.. I gave her 50USD cash at first and 25 usd on ecocash rate And I suggested that i would write and direct skits for her on the remainder…. But with the way she spoke to me I decided to look for the 300usd and she came kuzotora marl yacho kwandiri …zvobva zvapera Its unfortunate that it has come to this and it must be clear that I did not leave in a bad way I even sent a goodbye note in our whatsapp group.. Those who have followed the journey can see that I did my best for her in building, promoting and growing her brand. If there was anything that we did not do well, I sincerely believe it will be a lesson for the future.. When I left, I continued to wish Lorraine the best and I still do.. Thanx Tom

[3]

Commercial Interest

Acting Career

Her Viral Video

Lorraine Guyo's Viral Ndinyengeiwo Video

Interview with Acie Lumumba

Following her viral video, Guyo was interviewed by Acie Lumumba on his internet show #TLFDrive:

Lumumba meets Lorraine "#Ndinyengeyiwo" Guyo





Trivia

Guyo was reportedly fired from her job at Miekles Hotel in Harare, following the success of her viral video. However an online campaign to have her reinstated succeeded as she got her job back.

Guyo quit her job in mid-February 2019.