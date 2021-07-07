|description= Lovedale "Discord" Makalanga is a Zimbabwean musician known for being part of the Urban Grooves group, Mafriq.

On Sunday 11 November 2018, Discord released an album titled ''Zimdancehall Muringa'' produced by [[DKT Recordz]]. The album featured artists like [[Soul Jah Love]].

'''Lovedale "Discord" Makalanga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician known for being part of the [[Urban Grooves]] group, [[Mafriq]].

Career

Solo Career

