Difference between revisions of "Lovedale Discord Makalanga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Lovedale "Discord" Makalanga''' is a Zimbabwean musician known for being part of the Urban Grooves group, Mafriq. ==References== <references/> {{#seo: |title...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Lovedale "Discord" Makalanga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician known for being part of the [[Urban Grooves]] group, [[Mafriq]].
'''Lovedale "Discord" Makalanga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician known for being part of the [[Urban Grooves]] group, [[Mafriq]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 9:
|Line 14:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Discord Mafriq, Lovedale Makalanga Mafriq, Lovedale Discord Makalanga
|keywords= Discord Mafriq, Lovedale Makalanga Mafriq, Lovedale Discord Makalanga
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Lovedale “Discord” Makalanga
|image_alt= Lovedale “Discord” Makalanga
Revision as of 13:22, 7 July 2021
Lovedale "Discord" Makalanga is a Zimbabwean musician known for being part of the Urban Grooves group, Mafriq.
Career
Solo Career
On Sunday 11 November 2018, Discord released an album titled Zimdancehall Muringa produced by DKT Recordz. The album featured artists like Soul Jah Love.