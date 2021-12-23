In July 2018, Lovemore Chaza was elected to Ward 6 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1490 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Goromonzi RDC with 1490 votes, beating Tongai Kamusori of MDC Alliance with 2021 votes, Immaculate-Heart Phylomenia Mananda, independent, with 258 votes, and Nyasha Rwanga of CODE with 32 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]