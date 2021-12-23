The Herald highlighted Lovemore Chaza as having won, despite reporting that Tongai Kamusori polled more votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 1490 votes, beating [[Tongai Kamusori]] of MDC Alliance with 2021 votes, [[Immaculate-Heart Phylomenia Mananda]], independent, with 258 votes, and [[Nyasha Rwanga]] of CODE with 32 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Lovemore Chaza was elected to Ward 6 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1490 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

