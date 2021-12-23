Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Chaza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Lovemore Chaza''' was elected to Ward 6 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1490 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 1490 votes, beating [[Tongai Kamusori]] of MDC Alliance with 2021 votes, [[Immaculate-Heart Phylomenia Mananda]], independent, with 258 votes, and [[Nyasha Rwanga]] of CODE with 32 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 1490 votes, beating [[Tongai Kamusori]] of MDC Alliance with 2021 votes, [[Immaculate-Heart Phylomenia Mananda]], independent, with 258 votes, and [[Nyasha Rwanga]] of CODE with 32 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 12:47, 23 December 2021
In July 2018, Lovemore Chaza was elected to Ward 6 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1490 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Goromonzi RDC with 1490 votes, beating Tongai Kamusori of MDC Alliance with 2021 votes, Immaculate-Heart Phylomenia Mananda, independent, with 258 votes, and Nyasha Rwanga of CODE with 32 votes. [1]
The Herald highlighted Lovemore Chaza as having won, despite reporting that Tongai Kamusori polled more votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020