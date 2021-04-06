Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Maiko"

In July 2018, Lovemore Maiko was elected to Ward 7 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1062 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1062 votes, beating Tatenda Kazuru of MDC-Alliance with 805 votes, Charamba Mlambo of Zanu PF with 769 votes, Chakanetsa Musonza, independent with 136 votes, Alfred Tachiweyi Makaya of PRC with 41 votes, Oliver Shongorisho, independent with 33 votes, Livemore Mavula of ZIPP with 33 votes, Wilfred Murasiranwa of CODE with 19 votes, Webster Mudzamiri of BZA with 17 votes, David Chihwayi, indepndent with 16 votes, Job Mhende, independent with 14 votes, and Netsai Mubvumbi of UANC with 13 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]