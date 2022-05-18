Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Majaivana"

In the interview, Majaivana said that he was a preacher, following in the footsteps of his Malawi-born father who was a preacher in [[Gweru]] before his death in a car accident in 1974.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2020/06/16/majaivana-documentary-sheds-new-light-into-decision-to-end-music-career/ Majaivana documentary sheds new light into decision to end music career], ''ZimLive'', Published: June 16, 2020, Retrieved: May 18</ref>

<blockquote>"My life has always been a sad one, I’ve been dealt blows below the belt,” Majaivana says in the undated interview. “First of all, it was the language that I sang in, it didn’t really bring me the fortune that one expects if you look at these other people that sing in the widely known languages. They get a better share of the profits. It’s partly why I left music. Whenever I went to get my cheque and I saw the other cheques of people that sang in a different language, they had better cheques than mine. Okay, you might say my music was not better than theirs, but fact is when we travelled to a lot of places like England, Sweden, Denmark and Canada we had full houses, but back home it was on tribal lines. This thing about tribes and all started years ago. Do I see it getting to a better situation? Well, I don’t know. I leave it in God’s hands."</blockquote>

In a documentary released by YouTube channel Zazise Wide in June 2020, Lovemore Majaivana revealed why he decided to quit music. He said that he felt unappreciated and that music sales and the success of an artist in Zimbabwe followed “tribal lines”. He said:

Lovemore Majaivana (born Lovemore Tshuma) is one of the most popular Zimbabwean Musicians to come from Bulawayo. Majaivana became one of the most popular musicians in post-independence Zimbabwe, He is held in the same regard as the legends Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi. Majaivana has since quit music, and moved to work in other jobs in USA. The word Majaivana means Great Dancer.

Background

Lovemore who was nicknamed 'majaivana' for his dancing prowess, was born on the 4th of December 1954 in Mambo Township, Gweru. but was raised in Bulawayo. His father was a priest in a local church while his mother led the church choir.

Music career

Majaivana started off singing at an early age, in 1968, when he would sing in the church choir in which his father was a minister. At 15, he became a drummer in a local Bulawayo band. He would make a short stay at the band as he soon relocated to Harare resulting in him giving up drumming. His parents were against singing but Majaivana would sneak out in the evenings to rehearse with groups such as The High Chords and the Echoes, performing as thier lead singer. His parents only discovered his talent when he won the best vocalist slot at the Trade Fair in 1977.[1] With his parents' approval, he became a regular at places such as Honde Valley Hotel and Marisha Nightclub he became popular in the Bulawayo vicinity. This however, made him move from the band's shadow to become a competent solo artist. Majaivana then began to parade nightclubs singing Tom Jones and Elvis Presley songs.[2] After a while, Majaivana then went back to Bulawayo and performed with the Marisha band for four years after which he returned to Harare and formed his own band, 'The Jobs Combination'. Together with the band, Majaivana instantly became popular with songs such as Angilamali, Isizungu and Isitmela which were social commentary songs. The band later disbanded forcing Majaivana to join an already established band 'The Zulus' which was from Victoria Falls, and renamed Bachise in 1984. Majaivana and his band went on to release their first album which had original sounds that had no western influence. The album had the hit song 'Salanini Zinini' that made the band popular.[3] Majaivana, quit music in 2001 when he went to America to pursue business interests.

In the interview, Majaivana said that he was a preacher, following in the footsteps of his Malawi-born father who was a preacher in Gweru before his death in a car accident in 1974.[4]

Plea To Come Back on Stage

His fans which were left starved after his departure started writing a petition on Facebook for him to come back and perform in December 2011. The petition which his fans began signing in May of the same year was signed by over 2500 fans.[5] Majaivana, however never responded to the petition.

Awards

Majaivana was honoured in 2012 at the innaugural Mporiro Arts Festival held in Canterbury, United Kingdom were he was granted a Life Time Achievement Award in the music industry in absentia.[6] In 2013 he was also nominated for the National arts Merit Awards NAMA in the People's Choice Award category [7] but failed to win the award.

Discography

Albums

Isitimela Salanini Zinini Jazi Manikiniki The Best of Lovemore Majaivana Isono Sami Ezilodumo Zakamajee Lovemore Majaivana

Further Reading

[8]