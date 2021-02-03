Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Makuwerere"
In July 2018, Lovemore Makuwerere was elected to Ward 24 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 7144 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Harare Municipality with 7144 votes, beating Nicola Mutasa of Zanu PF with XX votes, Charles Beni of MDC-T with 560 votes, Joseph Handiseni, independent with 273 vote, David Muzambi or PRC with 194 votes, Newton Mangezi of ZIPP with 77 votes, Chenai Zenge of CODE with 75 votes, Cleopas Mudzamiri BZA with 71 votes and Raymond Mushangwe of NCA with 47 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
