Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Makuwerere"

2018 – elected to Ward 24 [[Harare Municipality]] with 7144 votes, beating [[Nicola Mutasa]] of Zanu PF with 1902 votes, [[Charles Beni]] of MDC-T with 560 votes, [[Joseph Handiseni]], independent with 273 votes , [[David Muzambi]] or PRC with 194 votes, [[Newton Mangezi]] of ZIPP with 77 votes, [[Chenai Zenge]] of CODE with 75 votes, [[Cleopas Mudzamiri]] BZA with 71 votes and Raymond Mushangwe of NCA with 47 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

[2]