'''Lovemore Matuke''' was in '''2020''' [[Zanu PF]] Senator for [[Harare]] East . He is also the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of [[Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare]]. In '''December 2017''' Matuke was appointed as the Secretary for National Security in the Zanu-PF party . Before becoming a senator for Harare East, he was [[Gutu]] Central MP .

Lovemore Matuke was in 2020 Zanu PF Senator for Harare East. He is also the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. In December 2017 Matuke was appointed as the Secretary for National Security in the Zanu-PF party. Before becoming a senator for Harare East, he was Gutu Central MP.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: Honours Degree in Development Studies from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu Central returned to Parliament:

Lovemore Matuke of Zanu PF with 9 311 votes or 69.25 percent,

of Zanu PF with 9 311 votes or 69.25 percent, Kenneth Nhemachena of MDC–T with 3 248 votes or 24.16 percent,

Daniel Nenji Jinga of MDC–N with 886 votes or 6.59 percent.

Total 13 445 votes

Events

2013 Suspension

In 2013, Matuke was suspended as Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman for endorsing Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s nomination papers ahead of the ruling party’s preferred candidate Elias Musakwa. He was suspended together with the then party provincial secretary for administration Edmund Mhere.

Matuke, seen as loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, later bounced back into the party after the expulsion of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and over 100 members of her faction.

Frustrating the elevation of Paul Chimedza

Chimedza was appointed as the provincial affairs Minister for Masvingo province after the death of Shuvai Mahofa, Matuke was accused of blocking this elevation based on allegations that Matuke's links to the lacoste faction did not accept the elevation of a person aligned to the G40 faction.

Bleak political future after Mnangagwa's expulsion from Zanu Pf

The Zanu Pf Masvingo provincial leadership in Masvingo and the provincial coordinating committee resolved that Matuke be dismissed from the party on allegations of undermining the authority of the President and insulting his wife Grace Mugabe.



