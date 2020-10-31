Pindula

 +
'''Lovemore Matuke''' is a politician and current [[Zanu-PF]] Senator for Harare East. He is also the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. In December 2017 Matuke was appointed as the Secretary for National Security in the Zanu-PF party.
  
 
+
Before becoming a senator for Harare East, he was Gutu Central MP.  
 
 
'''Lovemore Matuke''' is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.He is also  a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] (ZANU PF) ,Gutu Central MP and a Politburo member. He is the (Zanu-PF) ,chief whip.In December 2017 Matuke was appointed as the Secretary for National Security in the Zanu-PF party.
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
+
THE Zanu PF politburo endorsed Lovemore Matuke as the party’s parliamentary chief whip taking over from Jorum Gumbo, who was appointed Transport Minister in 2015. Matuke was also chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy, Mines and Power Development.
THE Zanu PF politburo endorsed Lovemore Matuke as the party’s parliamentary chief whip taking over from Jorum Gumbo, who was appointed Transport minister in 2015. Matuke was also chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy, Mines and Power Development.
 
  
 
The announcement was reportedly made by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at one of [[Zanu Pf]] 's politburo meeting following a party legislators’ caucus meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters.
 
The announcement was reportedly made by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at one of [[Zanu Pf]] 's politburo meeting following a party legislators’ caucus meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters.
  
 +
==Education==
 +
Matuke holds an Honours Degree in Development Studies from [[Zimbabwe Open University]] (ZOU).
  
 
== 2013 Suspension==
 
== 2013 Suspension==
 
 
In 2013, Matuke was suspended as Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman for endorsing Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s nomination papers ahead of the ruling party’s preferred candidate Elias Musakwa.He was suspended together with the then party provincial secretary for administration Edmund Mhere.
 
In 2013, Matuke was suspended as Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman for endorsing Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s nomination papers ahead of the ruling party’s preferred candidate Elias Musakwa.He was suspended together with the then party provincial secretary for administration Edmund Mhere.
  
Line 47: Line 99:
  
 
Chimedza was appointed as the provincial affairs Minister for Masvingo province after the death of Shuvai Mahofa ,Matuke was accused of blocking this elevation based on allegations that Matuke's links to the lacoste faction did not accept the elevation of a person aligned to the G40 faction.
 
Chimedza was appointed as the provincial affairs Minister for Masvingo province after the death of Shuvai Mahofa ,Matuke was accused of blocking this elevation based on allegations that Matuke's links to the lacoste faction did not accept the elevation of a person aligned to the G40 faction.
 
  
  
 
==Bleak political future after Mnangagwa's expulsion from Zanu Pf==
 
==Bleak political future after Mnangagwa's expulsion from Zanu Pf==
 
 
The Zanu Pf Masvingo provincial leadership in Masvingo and the provincial coordinating committee  resolved that Matuke be dismissed from the party on allegations of undermining the authority of the President and insulting his wife [[Grace Mugabe]]
 
The Zanu Pf Masvingo provincial leadership in Masvingo and the provincial coordinating committee  resolved that Matuke be dismissed from the party on allegations of undermining the authority of the President and insulting his wife [[Grace Mugabe]]
 
 
Line 74: Line 108:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
  
 
Lovemore Matuke is a politician and current Zanu-PF Senator for Harare East. He is also the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare. In December 2017 Matuke was appointed as the Secretary for National Security in the Zanu-PF party.

Before becoming a senator for Harare East, he was Gutu Central MP.

Background

THE Zanu PF politburo endorsed Lovemore Matuke as the party’s parliamentary chief whip taking over from Jorum Gumbo, who was appointed Transport Minister in 2015. Matuke was also chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy, Mines and Power Development.

The announcement was reportedly made by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa at one of Zanu Pf 's politburo meeting following a party legislators’ caucus meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters.

Education

Matuke holds an Honours Degree in Development Studies from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

2013 Suspension

In 2013, Matuke was suspended as Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman for endorsing Bikita West MP Munyaradzi Kereke’s nomination papers ahead of the ruling party’s preferred candidate Elias Musakwa.He was suspended together with the then party provincial secretary for administration Edmund Mhere.

Matuke, was seen as loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, later bounced back into the party after the expulsion of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and over 100 members of her faction.

Frustrating the elevation of Paul Chimedza

Chimedza was appointed as the provincial affairs Minister for Masvingo province after the death of Shuvai Mahofa ,Matuke was accused of blocking this elevation based on allegations that Matuke's links to the lacoste faction did not accept the elevation of a person aligned to the G40 faction.


Bleak political future after Mnangagwa's expulsion from Zanu Pf

The Zanu Pf Masvingo provincial leadership in Masvingo and the provincial coordinating committee resolved that Matuke be dismissed from the party on allegations of undermining the authority of the President and insulting his wife Grace Mugabe


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lovemore_Matuke&oldid=94508"