Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Muropa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018,''' '''Lovemore Muropa''' was elected to Ward 11 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2294 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, p...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 17:30, 26 October 2021
In July 2018, Lovemore Muropa was elected to Ward 11 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2294 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Pfura RDC with 2294 votes, beating Edson Mazvidza of PRC with 208 votes and Phineas Mushuhwa of MDC Alliance with 131 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020