In July 2018, Lovemore Mushonga was elected to Ward 28 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 355 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Pfura RDC with 355 votes, beating Jesman Murombo of MDC Alliance with 69 votes and Simbarashe Magaya of PRC with 12 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

