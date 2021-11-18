Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Mushonga"
In July 2018, Lovemore Mushonga was elected to Ward 28 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 355 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Pfura RDC with 355 votes, beating Jesman Murombo of MDC Alliance with 69 votes and Simbarashe Magaya of PRC with 12 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020