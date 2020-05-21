Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Mutimwiyi"

In July 2018, Lovemore Mutimwiyi was elected to Ward 6 Chipinge Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 615 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chipinge Town Council with 615 votes, beating Livingstone Makngara of Zanu-PF with 412 votes, Samson Muyambo of PR with 92 votes and Willie Mlambo of NCA with 35 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]