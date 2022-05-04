

Lovemore Nyabeze was a Zimbabwean coach and footballer. Nyabeze was also a musician.

Background

Nyabeze left behind his wife Beauty and two children.[1]

Career

As a musician, Lovemore Nyabeze performed on the Bulawayo circuit for a while, in the evenings.[1]

In the early 1970s, Nyabeze played as a right-winger for Mangula United. He also played for a Bulawayo side known as Eastlands.

Coaching

Nyabeze coached the CAPS United team that triumphed against Zimbabwe Saints Football Club in a replayed Chibuku Trophy final in 1979. The club went on to win the Northern Region and a national league play-off against Zimbabwe Saints in the same year.

After a few years with CAPS United and the national Under-20 team, Nyabeze moved to Bata Power, enticing Machona Sibanda and Samson Phiri, among many players from his Under-20 side. They teamed up with former Southern Region and Black Horrors striker Onias Musana, Ted Ncube and Reuben Tsengwa.

Lovemore Nyabeze later moved to Chapungu Football Club and coached Bekezela Moyo, Bampton Nchengela, Nkulumo Donga, Jonah Murewa, Toddy Chirwa, Abel Muteji, Cain Muteji and Maxwell Dube. After his time at Chapungu, Nyabeze worked with several clubs in Masvingo and Midlands provinces.

He coached national teams at Under-20, Under-23 and senior national team levels.[1]

Death

Nyabeze, according to his wife Beauty, collapsed while conducting a training session for his Eastern Region Division One side, Masvingo United on 1 April 2010. Lovemore Nyabeze was pronounced dead on arrival at a Masvingo hospital.[1]