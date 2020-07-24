Difference between revisions of "Lovemore Sekeramayi"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

Lovemore Sekeramayi is listed under the thematic group "Political Referees: Commissions". According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,858.00.

In July 2020, Lovemore Sekeramayi (ZEC Chief Elections Officer) was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Lovemore Chipunza Sekeramayi was the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's chief elections officer at the time of his death in 2014.

He was born in May 1947. He was married to Esther Sekeramayi. He was a seasoned former civil servant in Zimbabwe.

He was a graduate of Social Sciences in UK, he was one of the first few senior civil servants in the newly independent Zimbabwe. He joined the civil service in 1982.

Mr Sekeramayi worked as district administrator (Makonde), provincial administrator (Mashonaland Central), Deputy Registrar General (Administration and Finance) and Deputy Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet.[1] Sekeramayi, a former member of the Central Intelligence Organisation which falls under the President’s Office, presided over the highly disputed March 2008 elections.

In July 2020, Lovemore Sekeramayi (ZEC Chief Elections Officer) was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Lovemore Sekeramayi is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$46,858.00. [2]

Mr Sekeramayi died in Lesotho on 4 June 2014, where he had gone to attend a meeting of chief elections officers for electoral management bodies in the SADC region. Cause of death has been cited as heart and lung failure. He was buried in Marova Village, Chihota.

Sekeramayi died a day after ZEC filed an application with the Constitutional Court opposing an application lodged by constitutional lawyer Justice Alfred Mavedzenge to release the voters roll.[3]









