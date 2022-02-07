In July 2018, Lovemore Utseya was elected to Ward 17 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1189 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chimanimani RDC with 1189 votes, beating Knowledge Tamberwa of MDC Alliance with 759 votes. [1]

Events

