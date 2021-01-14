Difference between revisions of "Loveness Gomba"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Loveness Gomba''' was elected to Ward 36 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3171 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be fou...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:46, 14 January 2021
In July 2018, Loveness Gomba was elected to Ward 36 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3171 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 36 Harare Municipality with 3171 votes, beating Teresa Nyirenda of Zanu PF with 1343 votes, Albert Kiss of ZAPU with 324 votes, Zvisineyi Rosemary Pahwaringira of MDC-T with 165 votes, Gladwell Mmakuwa Banford, independent with 115 votes, Prisca Nyamugara of PRC with 89 votes and Alias Billy Gwatidzo]] of NCA with 70 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020