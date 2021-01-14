Difference between revisions of "Loveness Gomba"

In '''July 2018''', '''Loveness Gomba''' was elected to Ward 36 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 3171 votes. He was elected to [[Mayor of Harare]] by the Councillors as [[Herbert Gomba]].

In July 2018, Loveness Gomba was elected to Ward 36 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3171 votes. He was elected to Mayor of Harare by the Councillors as Herbert Gomba.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 36 Harare Municipality with 3171 votes, beating Teresa Nyirenda of Zanu PF with 1343 votes, Albert Kiss of ZAPU with 324 votes, Zvisineyi Rosemary Pahwaringira of MDC-T with 165 votes, Gladwell Mmakuwa Banford, independent with 115 votes, Prisca Nyamugara of PRC with 89 votes and Alias Billy Gwatidzo]] of NCA with 70 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

