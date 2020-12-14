Lovewell Chisango is a Zimbabwean actor affectionately known as Jaravaza from his role in the drama Zviri Mudende. He has a appeared in a number of films including the famous Pfuma Yenhaka featuring Paraffin.

Background

He was born in 1952 in Marondera. In an interview the actor said he is a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.[1]

Education

He did his primary education at Mureverwi in Chihota and Sir Humphery Gipps in Hwange. It was in 1964 whilst he was in primary school that he developed a passion for acting. Chisango went for his secondary school education at Chekwani High School in Plumtree.[1]

Chisango is a qualified teacher and was a headmaster.[2]

Career

After qualifying as a teacher, Chisango taught at Pachivake Primary in Chihota, Hatidane Primary in Goromonzi and Manyaira Primary in Chihota.

In 1977, he got his big break when he started acting dramas for the radio.[1]

He has appeared alongside the late Stembeni Makawa, actor, script writer and novelist Aaron Chiundura Moyo amongst a host of others. Jaravaza appeared in reverting roles in dramas such as Ziva Kwawakabva, Zviri Mudendere, Pfuma Yenhaka, Ndezvemeso and Mafuro Manyoro where he took on the role of a married man who preys on younger girls.[2]

Chisango appeared in the drama Maoko Matema as Hwevamatunhu. His character is homeless after being fired from his job in the Government after he stole. In the drama he cannot go back home because there are issues there he is not ready to face.[1]

The actor also appeared in the movie Something Nice From London which is a 60 minute drama adapted from an award winning short story by Petina Gappah.[3]

Filmography

Dramas

Zviri Mudende (1993)

Pfuma Yenhaka

Ndezvemesi

Mafuro Manyoro

Ziva Kwawakabva

Maoko Matema

Movies

Something Nice From London (2013)

Runaway Bride

Pictures

<gallery> File:2702-3-1-LOVEWELL-CHISANGO-2.jpg|Lovewell Chisango