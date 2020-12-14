Difference between revisions of "Lovewell Chisango"
|Line 122:
<gallery>
File:2702-3-1-LOVEWELL-CHISANGO-2.jpg|Lovewell Chisango
<gallery>
==References==
<references/>
Lovewell Chisango
|Born
|1952
Marondera
|Residence
|Marondera
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|
|Known for
|Acting
Lovewell Chisango is a Zimbabwean actor affectionately known as Jaravaza from his role in the drama Zviri Mudende. He has a appeared in a number of films including the famous Pfuma Yenhaka featuring Paraffin.
Background
He was born in 1952 in Marondera. In an interview the actor said he is a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.[1]
Education
He did his primary education at Mureverwi in Chihota and Sir Humphery Gipps in Hwange. It was in 1964 whilst he was in primary school that he developed a passion for acting. Chisango went for his secondary school education at Chekwani High School in Plumtree.[1]
Chisango is a qualified teacher and was a headmaster.[2]
Career
After qualifying as a teacher, Chisango taught at Pachivake Primary in Chihota, Hatidane Primary in Goromonzi and Manyaira Primary in Chihota.
In 1977, he got his big break when he started acting dramas for the radio.[1]
He has appeared alongside the late Stembeni Makawa, actor, script writer and novelist Aaron Chiundura Moyo amongst a host of others. Jaravaza appeared in reverting roles in dramas such as Ziva Kwawakabva, Zviri Mudendere, Pfuma Yenhaka, Ndezvemeso and Mafuro Manyoro where he took on the role of a married man who preys on younger girls.[2]
Chisango appeared in the drama Maoko Matema as Hwevamatunhu. His character is homeless after being fired from his job in the Government after he stole. In the drama he cannot go back home because there are issues there he is not ready to face.[1]
The actor also appeared in the movie Something Nice From London which is a 60 minute drama adapted from an award winning short story by Petina Gappah.[3]
Filmography
Dramas
- Zviri Mudende (1993)
- Pfuma Yenhaka
- Ndezvemesi
- Mafuro Manyoro
- Ziva Kwawakabva
- Maoko Matema
Movies
- Something Nice From London (2013)
- Runaway Bride
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Abel Ndooka, Handigare mudondo: Hweva… ‘. . . ndinochena zvisingaite’ ‘. . . ndinotoenda kuchechi’, Kwayedza, Published: March 1, 2019, Retrieved: December 14, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 actor set to bounce back, The Zimbabwean, Published: March 4, 2011, Published: December 14, 2020
- ↑ BLOG: Something Nice from London premieres in Harare, British Council, Published: October 2013, Retrieved: December 14, 2020