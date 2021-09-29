Difference between revisions of "Low End Guide"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Low End Guide''' You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power b...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:53, 29 September 2021
Low End Guide
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
Well, this is NOT that!
But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.
Every place will be listed by province and district:
See Distances in Zimbabwe
==Bulawayo Province== (officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
==Harare Province== (officially Harare Metropolitan Province).