Difference between revisions of "Low End Guide"
Every place will be listed by province and district:
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]] <br/>
==Harare Province== (officially [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]).
==Harare Province==
(officially [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]).
==[[Manicaland Province]]==
===[[Buhera]] District===
===[[Chimanimani]] District===
===[[Chipinge]] District===
===[[Makoni]] District===
===[[Mutare]] District===
===[[Mutasa]] District===
==[[Mashonaland West Province]]==
===[[Chegutu]] District===
===[[Hurungwe]] District===
==[[Mashonaland Central Province]]==
===[[Bindura]] District===
===[[Guruve]] District===
[[Category:Low End]]
Low End Guide
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
Well, this is NOT that!
But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.
Every place will be listed by province and district:
See Distances in Zimbabwe
Bulawayo Province
(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
Harare Province
(officially Harare Metropolitan Province).