Low End Guide
'''Low End Guide'''
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention "Low End Guide".
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.
Every place will be listed by province and district:
Every place will be listed by province and district:
Bulawayo Province
==Bulawayo Province==
(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
(officially [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]).
Mutasa District
===[[Mutasa]] District===
Nyanga District
===[[Nyanga]] District===
Mashonaland Central Province
Chikomba District
===[[Chikomba]] District===
Goromonzi District
===[[Goromonzi]] District===
Hwedza District
===[[Hwedza]] District===
Marondera District
===[[Marondera]] District===
UMP District
===[[UMP]] District===
Masvingo Province
==[[Masvingo Province]]==
Bikita District
===[[Bikita]] District===
Low End Guide
You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?
Well, this is NOT that!
But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.
Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.
The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”.
See Distances in Zimbabwe.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
See Zimbabwe Scenic Sites.
See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.
Every place will be listed by province and district:
Bulawayo Province
(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).
Harare Province
(officially Harare Metropolitan Province).