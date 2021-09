Every place will be listed by province and district:

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

The concept is in progress, so to have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com and mention “Low End Guide”. <br/>

Every resort on this list must have at least one accommodation for less than $10 a night.

You have heard of 'high end' tourism? Where the big wheels, the hot shots, the major players, go to relax and have a good time. Casinos, big game, power boats, luxury cruises, 6 star hotels, 7 star restaurants?

Low End Guide

Well, this is NOT that!

But if you want to take yourself out and see all parts of our beautiful country, but have a limited budget, this is for you.

See Distances in Zimbabwe.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

See Zimbabwe Scenic Sites.

See Zimbabwe Monuments, Galleries And Museums.



Bulawayo Province

(officially Bulawayo Metropolitan Province).

Harare Province

(officially Harare Metropolitan Province).

Manicaland

Major Areas of Mash Central Province